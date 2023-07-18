Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus last season did not go as expected, as the midfielder struggled with various injuries, limiting his playing time and preventing him from making a significant impact on the team.

Despite joining Juventus as a free agent amid much anticipation and excitement, Pogba’s fitness issues hampered his performances throughout the season. He rarely completed a full game for the Bianconeri, leaving the club wanting more from the Frenchman.

In an effort to prove his worth and repay the trust of the club, Pogba has resumed pre-season training earlier than his teammates. He reportedly has an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia but has expressed his desire to stay at Juventus.

However, the situation surrounding Pogba’s future remains uncertain. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is still considering their options with the French midfielder. The club is open to negotiations for his potential departure, should Pogba express a strong desire to move to the Middle East.

As of now, Juventus has not closed any doors regarding Pogba’s future, and they will be receptive to exploring all possibilities, ensuring the best course of action is taken for both the player and the club. The coming weeks will likely shed more light on the resolution of this situation.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not delivered on the promises his transfer made us think about before he moved to the club and the midfielder is one man we should be careful of.

If we don’t sell him now, he might have another injury-prone season and make us regret not offloading him from our books.