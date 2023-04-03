Juventus is struggling in the race for 22-year-old Italy international

The latest man to try and solve Italy’s goal-scoring problem is Mateo Retegui and he looks set to move to Europe.

The attacker plays for Tigre, on loan from Boca Juniors and caught the attention of Roberto Mancini in this campaign.

The Italy gaffer gave him his chance to play in the last international window and the 1999-born star returned it with two goals in as many games.

Although he has 26 league goals from 36 games for Tigre, his form in the international window is what has propelled him to the front of the wishlist of several European sides.

Juve hopes they can add him to their squad, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the attacker is on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan and both clubs lead the black and whites in the race.

Juve FC Says

Retegui is a top player and the 22-year-old can become even better on our books.

South American stars have done well when they move to Serie A and most players from that part of the world enjoy their careers at Juventus.

However, we must splash the cash before we can add him to our squad successfully. We can get our Argentine stars to speak to him and convince him to move.