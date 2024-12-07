Juventus is one of the clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, as the player approaches the final stages of his contract with the Bundesliga side. The 28-year-old has been in superb form for several seasons and was strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer. Despite the knowledge that his contract expires in 2025, Leverkusen chose not to sell him, instead allowing him to run down his deal and move as a free agent next summer.

Although Bayern Munich is still keen on securing his signature, other top clubs have now entered the race, including Juventus. The Bianconeri are in a strong position to sign Tah on a pre-contract agreement starting in January. However, Juventus faces stiff competition for his services, with Barcelona also expressing interest in the player. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona is currently leading the race for Tah, making it harder for Juventus to secure the defender.

Tah has been a consistent and reliable figure at the heart of Leverkusen’s defence. His strong presence and ability to read the game have made him one of the standout defenders in the Bundesliga. He has attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs because of his excellent form, and it’s no surprise that both Juventus and Barcelona are eager to add him to their squads.

While Juventus has the advantage of being able to approach him in January, they must act quickly and offer him a deal that will convince him to join the Serie A giants over Barcelona, who are known for their ability to attract top players. Juventus needs to make an offer that is both financially attractive and appealing in terms of the project, as Barcelona’s stature and resources could make them a formidable rival.