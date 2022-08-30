Juventus is struggling to agree to conditions for a Paredes loan deal

Juventus and PSG have been negotiating the loan transfer of Leandro Paredes for some time now.

The midfielder is Max Allegri’s top choice, and the Bianconeri wants to add him to their squad for the gaffer.

PSG is prepared for life without him as they close in on signing Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz as his replacement.

Juve wanted to offload one of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot before moving for him. However, they could seal the deal even if these players don’t move.

Tuttosport says both clubs have been in talks, and they have agreed to a loan-to-buy deal.

However, the final agreement is being delayed by a discussion about the structure of the buying agreement.

PSG wants it to become an obligation after the midfielder has met certain parameters, but it seems Juve does not agree to these terms yet.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is really close to joining us, considering how PSG has bolstered their midfield.

However, the Frenchmen have money, and they will want him to leave on their terms.

We love Paredes, so the two teams should find a breakthrough in the talks sooner than later.

Adding him to our squad seems to be the last piece of the jigsaw. It would be interesting to see who else joins or leaves the Allianz Stadium.