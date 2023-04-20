Juventus is struggling to beat English clubs to World Cup winner

Juventus wants to sign Alexis Mac Allister after his superb World Cup performance for Argentina, but there are several clubs keen on the midfielder.

The Brighton man has continued to do well at club level after the competition and he is one man most people believe will change clubs in the summer.

Juve will send Leandro Paredes back to PSG after his loan deal ends, and Adrien Rabiot could also leave the club.

These departures mean the black and whites need new men for their side and would be keen on ensuring they get the right players.

They consider Mac Allister good enough for their group and would like the midfielder to join them, but there is serious competition for his signature.

Tuttojuve reveals the top Premier League sides are in the running for the Brighton man’s signature.

It claims they are in a better position than Juve to sign him because the midfielder might prefer to remain in England.

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister is a top talent and will do well at most clubs, which is why he has so many suitors at the moment.

The Argentinian has a huge decision to make on his future and the Premier League clubs can offer better money than we could.