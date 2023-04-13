Juventus is struggling to compete for Premier League striker

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in Liverpool man Roberto Firmino, but they are struggling in the race for his signature.

The Brazilian will walk free in the summer after deciding not to renew his contract at the club and Juve wants to add him to their group.

The Bianconeri wanted to buy the attacker last summer, but he chose to remain at Liverpool and continue to make a contribution.

The Reds offered him a new contract and he turned it down and told them he would leave after eight years at the English club.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is in the running for his signature, but the black and whites are not considered one of the favourites to sign him.

Instead, Real Madrid leads the race for his signature at the moment and the Bianconeri are far behind in the race.

Juve FC Says

Firmino is a fine striker and the Brazilian would improve our options at the Allianz Stadium.

The success of Angel di Maria this season shows veterans could be useful members of our team and Firmino can be trusted to make the same or an even bigger impact.

If Madrid decides against continuing with the deal, we could steal a march on others and add him to our squad.