Juventus is struggling to compete for Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo is a player that Juventus likes a lot and the Bianconeri have continued to monitor the Azzurri star, but it seems they will miss out on his signature.

AS Roma had initially wanted to keep the attacker and there was explorative contact between the club and his entourage.

However, the Giallorossi no longer seem interested in keeping him in their squad and will likely cash in on him this month.

Several clubs are keen and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Zaniolo is likely to move to the Premier League, where his suitors are making a better effort to land the Azzurri star.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the most technically-gifted Italian players and the Azzurri star could do some magic in black and white.

However, Max Allegri is not such a fan of technical players, which is one reason the Bianconeri have failed to make a serious effort to sign the attacker.

If Allegri decides the Europa Conference League winner will be a good fit for his team, we expect Juve to make more efforts to sign the Roma man.

But if he is not a player the gaffer expects to have in his squad, then the club is likely targeting another attacker for their group.