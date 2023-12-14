Khephren Thuram has been on Juventus’ radar for the past few months as he continues to develop at Nice.

Last summer, several clubs, including Liverpool, expressed interest in signing him, but he ultimately remained at Nice, where the Ligue 1 side is actively harnessing his talents.

However, this could potentially be his final season with Nice, and Juventus is eyeing him as a potential addition to their squad. The Bianconeri may face challenges in securing his transfer, as at least two Premier League clubs are also keen on acquiring him.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all interested in signing Khephren, the younger son of Lilian Thuram. Juventus might encounter difficulties competing with these Premier League clubs, considering their financial capacity to offer both Nice and the midfielder for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a top player and you just need to look at the list of teams chasing his signature to know this.

If we do not act fast to add him to our group, we will almost certainly miss out on his signature because these other top clubs are teams that will only chase top talent.