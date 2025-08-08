Juventus are working to find a solution for Arthur Melo, who remains surplus to requirements ahead of the new season. The Brazilian midfielder has not featured in the club’s long-term plans for some time and is now entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

Although Arthur has rejoined the squad for pre-season training, Juventus have made it clear that he is not part of their future. The club are determined to streamline the team and is prioritising players who fit the vision of their manager.

A Series of Loans, But No Clear Exit

Over the past three seasons, Arthur has spent time on loan at various clubs, including Liverpool and Fiorentina. While his performances were generally respectable, they have not been enough to attract firm interest in this transfer window.

According to Tuttojuve, the midfielder currently has no concrete offers on the table, and Juventus are concerned that they may be forced to keep him for the final year of his contract. That outcome would not suit either party, as Arthur seeks regular football, and Juventus aim to reduce their wage bill.

Juventus Must Act Fast

The club are eager to complete his departure this summer in order to open space in the squad for new signings. With time running out in the window and no suitors lined up, Juventus may need to consider alternative solutions, such as terminating his contract early or subsidising part of his salary in a loan deal.

Arthur’s exit would mark the end of a disappointing spell in Turin, and the hope remains that a suitable offer can be found before the market closes.