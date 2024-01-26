Juventus has been impressed with the recent performance of Dusan Vlahovic, showing that he is indeed the real deal.

The striker had struggled to score consistently since his summer move to the club, leaving fans wanting more from him.

However, in the last few weeks, he has been superb, making it easy for supporters to love him.

Vlahovic has been on a fantastic run of form, prompting the Bianconeri to consider keeping him at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve initially intended to sell him in the summer, but recent reports suggest he may receive a new deal instead.

The Bianconeri would need to carefully structure the new contract, as the striker’s current terms pose a problem.

Tuttojuve reveals that Vlahovic is set to earn a net pay of up to 12 million euros annually by the 2025/2026 term, which is deemed too high for Juve to afford.

The club could opt to renegotiate those terms or decide to sell him in the summer to avoid committing to such a substantial salary.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic joined us as one of the best strikers in the world, so we can understand why the club handed him a huge salary.

Now that we have some financial troubles, we expect him to agree to renegotiate those terms.