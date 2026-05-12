Juventus are reportedly targeting Bernardo Silva as a potential free agent signing in the summer, with the midfielder considering a departure from Manchester City at the end of his contract. The Portuguese international has spent around a decade at the Premier League club and is regarded as one of their most successful and decorated players, which is why City were keen to retain his services.

However, the player is now believed to be open to a new challenge, attracting interest from several European clubs. Juventus are among those pushing strongly to secure his signature, viewing him as an experienced addition who could immediately strengthen its squad. The Bianconeri are determined to remain competitive at the highest level and see Silva as a player capable of raising their technical quality and leadership in midfield.

Juventus pursuit of Bernardo Silva

Juventus continue to work actively on the potential deal, believing his experience at Manchester City and in European competition makes him an ideal fit for their project. The club are keen to convince him that a move to Turin would offer him both a new challenge and a central role within their squad.

His availability on a free transfer has increased competition across Europe, but Juventus remain confident that it can present a strong sporting project. The player’s decision is expected to depend on both ambition and financial terms, with multiple top clubs monitoring the situation closely.

Salary demands and negotiations

According to Tuttojuve, Silva is demanding around 8 million euros net per season, which is above Juventus’ current internal wage structure. The club have set a salary ceiling closer to 6 million euros net, similar to other top earners such as Kenan Yildiz.

Juventus are therefore evaluating whether it can adjust its financial plan to accommodate the midfielder’s expectations. While they remain interested, the gap between the offer and demand represents a key obstacle in negotiations. Silva’s final decision is expected to depend on whether either side is willing to compromise before the summer window opens.