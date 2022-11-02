Juventus remains interested in a move for former AC Milan loanee Diogo Dalot as Max Allegri targets reinforcements for his squad.

The Bianconeri have several ageing and underperforming players in their squad at the moment and are expected to replace them in the summer.

One man they want to add to their squad is Dalot, who keeps impressing under the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

Despite his performances, he has not been offered a new contract at the English club and his current deal expires at the end of this season.

This has given Juve confidence that he might be available to sign from January when he can speak to foreign clubs.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals United want to keep him and Barcelona is also interested in a move for him.

These interests could make Juve miss out on the move for him and the Bianconeri must act fast to have a better chance.

Juve FC Says

Dalot has been in fine form this term as he works hard to earn a new deal at United.

His performances are a clear sign he will do well for us if he moves to Turin.

However, the defender will be spoilt for choice if he wants to leave United, which could make it hard for us to sign him.

Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Away Fixture vs. Juventus – Who Will Replace Neymar?