Juventus is struggling to sign soon-to-be-free La Liga man

Juventus wants to add Marco Asensio to their squad at the end of this season as he nears the end of his contract at Real Madrid.

The attacker seems to be on his way out of the Spanish club after several seasons as their player and has many suitors.

Juve will continue improving their group at the end of this season and Asensio is on their shopping list.

However, he has many other clubs chasing his signature and a new report reveals the Bianconeri are not favourites.

A report on Tuttojuve says Barcelona is currently leading the race, making it hard for Juve to get near the Spaniard.

A lot can change between now and the end of the season, but Barca is currently the race’s leader.

Juve FC Says

Asensio is one of the few accomplished attackers on the market in the summer if he cannot find an agreement with Real Madrid soon.

As we rebuild the group in Turin, he has the pedigree to deliver top performances for us from next season.

However, adding him to the group will not be easy and we probably should know our position now instead of wasting our time.