Juventus is facing concerns over the fitness of Adrien Rabiot ahead of their upcoming match against Genoa this weekend.

The French midfielder, who plays a crucial role for the Bianconeri, sustained a knock in their last game against Napoli. Following the injury, Rabiot has been training separately from the rest of the team due to his lack of fitness to participate in group sessions.

A report from Il Bianconero indicates that he is still some distance away from being ready to rejoin training with the fit players and may not be available for the upcoming game against Genoa. Juventus will assess his condition on a day-by-day basis, but as of the latest evaluation, he remains unfit to train with the team.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the first names on our team sheet, and whenever he plays, we can all see why he is such an important player for the club.

It will not be good to miss his presence in our midfield for the game and we hope he recovers before it.

However, his absence would be an opportunity for another player to step up and show what they can do.

Rabiot could also leave the club in the summer, so we probably need to sign a replacement for the Frenchman in the January transfer window.