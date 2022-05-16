Juventus is taking a risk with midfield target reckons Italian journalist

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, believes Juventus is taking a risk by pushing to re-sign Paul Pogba as a free agent in the summer.

The French midfielder is leaving Manchester United at the end of this season to end his six-year association with them.

He had started his senior career at Juve and returned to United in 2016. Now the Bianconeri want him back.

Pogba has not had the best of times back in England, and he might need to change clubs to get back to his best form.

Juve wants to offer him a new lease of life, and the midfielder is reportedly in talks with them over a return.

However, Pavan believes he would be a risky signing. He said via Tuttojuve: “Pogba is a risk to take him back, because even if he is a champion, in recent seasons he has had a decline, then if you find a square from the point of view of recruitment, then it’s worth it, but they will count very hungry and the desire to win is a risk in some respects.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not had a good time at United, and his performances for them in the last few seasons have been questionable.

Understandably, this would be something we should consider while bringing him back to the club.

However, he does well for the French national team, and that means he has what it takes to do a good job in the right environment.