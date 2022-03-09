Juventus is targeting a 21-year-old Brazilian star

Juventus could take advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to sign a new player.

FIFA has ruled that players in the Ukrainian league can temporarily join another club between now and the end of the season.

The ruling comes as the world football governing body considers the welfare of football players in Ukraine and Russia.

We now expect players from top clubs there to find new homes in Europe and hope the situation at their present sides will be different when they return in the summer.

Calciomercato says Juventus is now looking to sign 21-year-old Brazilian star, Marcos Antonio.

The midfielder currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk after joining them in 2019.

He has continued to be an important player for them and has done well in their domestic league and the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Juve has bolstered their midfield with some fine players recently, but they might not want to miss the chance to sign an exciting player like Antonio.

A free transfer to Turin for the rest of this season gives us an important chance to see if he would be worth signing.

At the end of the season, we would have seen enough to help us decide to pursue a permanent move for him or to send him back to Ukraine.