Juventus is targeting a Bundesliga player to replace Bremer

Juventus has expressed interest in signing Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos as part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.

With several targets on their shopping list, Juventus is expected to take action in the upcoming days as Cristiano Giuntoli settles into his role as the club’s sporting director.

In order to accommodate new arrivals, Juventus might need to offload some of their key players, as numerous clubs across Europe show interest. One player who could potentially depart the Allianz Stadium is Gleison Bremer.

Despite being a standout performer for Juventus last season, the club may be forced to sell Bremer during this transfer window. Should he leave, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus would consider Mavropanos as his replacement.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of our most important players and we should ideally not allow him to leave the club.

However, every player has a price and we expect to listen to an offer if it is more significant than our valuation.

Mavropanos has developed well in Germany after struggling at Arsenal and would join us as a very experienced defender.

It would be interesting to see if Stuttgart will demand a fee we can pay to make the move happen.