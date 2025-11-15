Juventus could be presented with an unexpected opportunity to bring Marcelo Brozovic back to Serie A at the end of this season, as the midfielder continues to run down his contract at Al Nassr. Brozovic made the move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, joining Cristiano Ronaldo at a time when he was widely considered one of the finest midfielders in Europe during his spell at Inter Milan.

At that stage, Juventus would have struggled to bring him into their squad, given his central role at Inter and the competitive rivalry between the clubs. Circumstances have now changed, leaving the Bianconeri with a potential opening to pursue a player who previously would have been well beyond their reach.

New manager Luciano Spalletti is understood to regard midfield reinforcements as a key priority, as he believes that the current Juventus squad requires more quality in that area to meet the demands of the season. There are even suggestions that the club might explore additions as early as January in an effort to strengthen their options in the centre of the pitch.

Juventus Evaluates Midfield Options

Brozovic has emerged as a concrete target for the Bianconeri, and the club is reportedly prepared to act should the opportunity arise. The possibility of adding a player of his experience and technical quality is undoubtedly appealing, particularly as Juventus seek greater control and creativity in midfield.

According to Calciomercato, the midfielder’s future in Saudi Arabia remains uncertain, a factor that gives Juventus a realistic chance of securing his services. This uncertainty stems from the lack of clarity surrounding whether he will extend his current deal or explore a return to European football. As long as no new agreement is reached, Juventus will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Challenges to a January Move

However, the prospect of signing him in January presents significant challenges. To complete such a move, Juventus would need to convince Brozovic to walk away from his current salary, reportedly worth 25 million euros per year. This figure represents a substantial financial commitment from Al Nassr and could make it difficult for the Italian club to persuade him to leave before the end of the season.

For this reason, Juventus may view the summer as its most realistic opportunity. Should Brozovic fail to secure a new contract, he would be available as a free agent, removing both the transfer fee and the need to negotiate with his current club. This scenario would allow Juventus to focus solely on reaching an agreement with the player, making a deal far more feasible.

As the season progresses, the Bianconeri will continue to assess their midfield needs while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Brozovic’s future.