Juventus are expected to invest in the January transfer window as it aims to provide Luciano Spalletti with the resources needed to secure a strong finish to the season. The Bianconeri recently appointed Spalletti as their manager, and he is focused on ensuring the team performs at a high level in both the league and domestic cup competitions. With Juventus still close to the top of the Serie A standings and remaining in contention for the Italian Cup, strengthening the squad is considered a priority to maintain its competitive edge.

According to Il Bianconero, one of the players Juventus have identified as a potential target is Parma midfielder Adrián Bernabé. The Spanish international has impressed over the past few seasons in Serie A, showcasing consistent development and establishing himself as one of the league’s most talented midfielders. Spalletti is reportedly an admirer of Bernabé and has requested that Juventus pursue the player in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their squad depth and creativity.

Juventus’ Midfield Plans

The acquisition of Bernabé would add both technical ability and versatility to Juventus’ midfield. Known for his vision, passing range, and work rate, he could complement the existing squad while providing Spalletti with additional options in key matches. Strengthening this area of the team is particularly important as Juventus look to maintain consistency across a congested fixture schedule, balancing league ambitions with their Italian Cup campaign.

January Transfer Prospects

Juventus are expected to open discussions with Parma regarding a potential move as soon as the transfer window reopens. The club will aim to negotiate terms that satisfy both parties, allowing Bernabé to join a squad that can offer him a platform to compete for trophies while contributing to Juventus’ immediate objectives. With Spalletti’s backing, the club is likely to prioritise signings that can make an immediate impact, and Bernabé fits the profile of a player capable of enhancing both performance and depth.

Securing a player of Bernabé’s calibre would signal Juventus’ intent to remain competitive domestically and provide Spalletti with the tools required to achieve success. As the January window approaches, attention will turn to how swiftly Juventus can complete reinforcements to maintain momentum and ensure they remain a formidable force in Serie A.