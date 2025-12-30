Juventus could be active in the transfer market next month and have now been linked with a potential move for a La Liga star as they continue planning for the future. The men in black and white are working hard to ensure the squad remains competitive, and there is a growing belief that their new manager deserves additional reinforcements to build on recent progress.

Luciano Spalletti has made effective use of the players he inherited at the club and has improved performances through organisation and consistency. If he identifies areas that require strengthening, Juventus are expected to support him. The club are keen to maintain momentum and ensure the squad is well balanced as they look ahead to the remainder of the season and beyond.

Attacking Changes on the Horizon

Juventus already possess several attacking options and signed at least three players in that area during the summer. Despite this, the forward line remains a position that could be reinforced again, particularly with Dusan Vlahovic expected to leave the club. While the Serbian striker remains one of their key players, Juventus are clearly looking towards the future and assessing alternatives who could fit into their long-term plans.

One name now emerging is Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid. The Norwegian forward has been in impressive form over the last few terms, even though he is not considered a first-choice option at the Spanish club. His performances have continued to attract attention across Europe, and his situation has made him a realistic target for clubs seeking an experienced and reliable attacker.

Sorloth Interest Grows

Sorloth is understood to be keen on securing more regular game time, something that may be difficult to achieve at Atletico Madrid. As a result, a move away could become necessary if he wants to play a more prominent role. This scenario has opened the door for Juventus, who believe he could add physicality, experience and goals to their squad.

The Old Lady has compiled a lengthy list of potential targets as they prepare for the upcoming transfer windows. According to Calciomercato, Sorloth is among the players Juventus are actively considering. If circumstances align, he could emerge as a serious option as the club reshapes its attack and supports Spalletti’s project.