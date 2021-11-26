Juventus is targeting a move for €28 million-rated Lille star

Sven Botman is the latest defender linked with a move to Juventus as Max Allegri continues to rebuild the squad in Turin.

The returning gaffer is overseeing a poor start to this season, and one reason for that is that most of the current players at the club are underperforming.

In defence, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have missed matches because of injury or because they need to be rested.

Matthijs de Ligt is the other top-quality defender at the Allianz Stadium, but the likes of Daniele Rugani are simply not good enough.

Lille’s Botman has been developing as one of the finest defenders in France.

Sport Mediaset, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims Juventus is now looking to add him to their squad in Turin.

Lille won the Ligue 1 last season, and he played an important role in that triumph.

The French club is always happy to cash in on their star men and Juve will have little problems in securing his signature, as long as they can meet his market valuation.

Lille knows they have an outstanding talent on their hands and have secured his future with a contract running until 2025.

If the Bianconeri is serious about taking him to Turin, the report reveals they can have their man for €28 million.