Juventus is targeting a move for former Inter Milan star

May 26, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus has become interested in a move for Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian is desperate to return to Italy.

He moved from Inter Milan to Chelsea at the start of the 2021/2022 campaign after winning the league with the Nerazzurri.

The former Everton striker has looked out of sort in the EPL, and reports have linked him with a return to Serie A after just one season.

His former club, Inter, remains in the race to re-sign him, but they might struggle to get him back, and that has opened the door for him to join another club.

Tuttojuve claims the Belgian is on the radar of Juve who needs a new striker, but the report maintains that the Bianconeri is also struggling with the finances needed to secure his signature.

Unless Chelsea’s and his demands are significantly reduced, it is hard to see them bringing him back to Italy.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku was in stunning form when he played for Inter, and he looks well suited to Italian football, which makes a return to the competition reasonable.

However, we can only sign him if the deal is affordable and makes sense to us financially.

1 Comment

    Reply Ros May 26, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Not gonna happen. Too high pricetag, too high salary, and we already have a younger Vlahovic on his position. Doesn’t make sense to me.

