Juventus could go from relying on one Paris Saint-Germain striker to pursuing another this summer, as reports suggest they are now interested in signing Gonçalo Ramos. The Bianconeri had secured Randal Kolo Muani on loan during the January transfer window, but after a promising start in Turin, the Frenchman’s influence has waned, and goals have dried up.

With Juventus struggling in front of goal and key changes expected in their attacking department, the club is preparing for the departure of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward’s contract runs out at the end of next season, and with no signs of an extension on the horizon, Juve are planning to cash in while they still can command a decent fee.

Gonçalo Ramos Seen as a Potential Successor

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ramos has now emerged as a serious target for the Bianconeri. The Portuguese striker has found opportunities limited in Paris due to Luis Enrique’s tactical preferences, and PSG are reportedly open to selling him to make room for other reinforcements.

Juventus views Ramos as a possible long-term option to lead their attack, but given the financial constraints and uncertainty over his adaptation to Serie A, they may explore an initial loan move with an option to buy. This would allow them to assess his performance in a new environment before committing significant funds.

Goncalo Ramos

Financial Planning Depends on Vlahovic Sale

Much of Juve’s summer business hinges on the sale of Vlahovic, who remains a valuable asset despite a mixed season. Offloading the Serbian forward would not only free up space in the squad but also provide the financial room needed to pursue a player like Ramos.

There is, however, no guarantee that Ramos would be an immediate success in Turin. His struggles in Ligue 1 raise questions about whether he could thrive in the tactical and defensive rigours of Italian football. Juventus must weigh the risks carefully, especially given their recent issues with underperforming forwards.

Nonetheless, Ramos remains an intriguing option as Juve considers their next move in the transfer market.