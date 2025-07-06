Juventus appear poised to conduct business with Flamengo during the current transfer window, as the Bianconeri continue to monitor several of the Brazilian club’s standout performers. Over recent weeks, multiple reports have linked Juve with a move for Wesley Franca, who is reportedly keen on making the transition to European football.

Wesley has emerged as one of the top right-backs in Brazil’s top flight and has been attracting increasing attention from scouts across Europe. With his impressive form and technical quality, a move abroad appears inevitable, and Juventus are among the clubs hoping to secure his signature. The defender would reportedly welcome the opportunity to join a club like Juventus, known for developing and showcasing top-level defensive talent.

Juventus Eyeing Additional Flamengo Star

While Wesley remains a key target, Juventus may not stop there in their interest in Flamengo’s squad. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are also showing growing interest in centre-back Leo Ortiz, another prominent figure within Brazilian football. Ortiz, who is currently a member of the Brazil national team, has built a reputation as a composed and intelligent defender and is attracting attention from multiple European clubs.

Ortiz is known for his leadership, positioning, and aerial presence, all of which have made him an important player both at club and international levels. A move to Juventus would mark a significant step forward in his career, and reports suggest he would be eager to test himself at the highest level of European football. Juventus view him as a player capable of making an immediate impact, particularly as they look to refresh and strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Possible Implications for Current Squad Members

Should Juventus succeed in securing Ortiz’s signature, the transfer could have consequences for some existing players in the squad. Daniele Rugani, for instance, may find his position under increased scrutiny, with his future at the club potentially in doubt. The introduction of a defender with Ortiz’s experience and pedigree would naturally raise competition for places in the back line.

Ortiz has spent the majority of his career in Brazil, but his qualities suggest he could adapt quickly and become a key figure in Juve’s defensive structure. Juventus’ interest in both Wesley and Ortiz signals their clear intent to reinforce their back line with talented, high-potential players from South America.