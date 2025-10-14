Following the success of Kenan Yildiz, Juventus appear ready to continue their strategy of recruiting promising young talent from Bayern Munich, with reports suggesting that Adin Licina could be the next player to make the switch from Bavaria to Turin. The Bianconeri are believed to be closely monitoring the highly rated teenager as they seek to replicate the formula that brought them Yildiz, who has quickly become one of their most exciting young players.

Juventus Target Another Bayern Munich Prospect

Juventus signed Yildiz from Bayern Munich after the forward failed to receive assurances of regular first-team opportunities, a move that has since proven highly successful. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are now pursuing Adin Licina, a 2007-born attacker widely regarded as one of the standout prospects in Bayern’s academy. Licina has already attracted internal discussions at Bayern about future first-team involvement, but given the club’s challenging pathway from youth football to the senior side, Juventus are hopeful it can convince him to make the move.

At Bayern, competition for attacking roles is fierce, and breaking through from the academy into the main squad has historically been difficult for many young players. This situation presents Juventus with an opening to make its case. The club’s approach has long been to offer talented prospects a clear route to senior football, something that proved decisive in their recruitment of Yildiz.

(Photo by Jure Makovec/Getty Images)

A Proven Development Pathway

Juventus are believed to have already begun efforts to secure Licina’s signature, viewing him as a player who could significantly strengthen its squad in the long term. Their youth development strategy has evolved in recent years, focusing on acquiring elite young players capable of contributing at the highest level within a few seasons.

The success of Yildiz serves as a compelling example of what Juventus can offer ambitious young footballers seeking opportunities beyond their home academies. If Licina can be persuaded to follow a similar path, he would join a club with a proven track record of integrating youth into its senior setup.