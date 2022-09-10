Juventus bolstered their squad with several players in the last transfer window as they look to build a strong squad.

The Bianconeri have remained one of the top clubs in the world and they are undergoing transition now.

They lost some key men in the last transfer window whilst adding new names to their squad.

At the end of this campaign, more players will be out of contract or leave the club for a transfer fee.

Juve has already started looking for new men to add to the group and they could return to Eintracht Frankfurt.

They signed Filip Kostic from the German club in the last transfer window while sending Luca Pellegrini there on loan for the rest of this season.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have an interest in Evan Ndicka as the Frenchman impresses in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old has been one of their most consistent players over the years and he could be at Juve next season.

Juve FC Says

At 23, Ndicka is at a good age to join us and it means he will be a long-term investment.

If Max Allegri considers him good enough for his team now, that means he will even get better.