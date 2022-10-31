Juventus is targeting another Serie A coach as Allegri’s replacement

Juventus will continue to be linked with a move for a new manager until the team starts performing well under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri manager has been unable to turn around his team’s fortune since he returned last season.

Amidst their poor form recently, there were calls for him to leave as the club’s fans didn’t like how their team was performing.

However, the executives have kept him on as their manager and now expect him to turn things around.

But that doesn’t mean they are not looking for a possible replacement; it could be another Italian.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the latest manager on their radar is Stefan Pioli of AC Milan.

They believe he is doing a good job in Milan and could become the manager to make their team great again.

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains one of the finest Italian bosses, but his team’s poor form means they are struggling to get the result he needs to maintain his reputation.

However, it will be hard for Pioli to leave Milan for Juve unless he gets fired by his employers.

He just won the league title with them and continues to do well on the bench, so he will be given more time.