Juventus is targeting Benfica star as a Sandro replacement

Alex Sandro is likely playing in his last season at Juventus as the club continues to look for his replacement.

The Brazilian has been in poor form in this campaign, and a dissatisfied Max Allegri has been alternating between him and Luca Pellegrini in this campaign.

The club is now looking to replace him by the end of the campaign. Several players have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, the latest plays for Benfica.

Il Bianconero claims Juve is targeting a move for Alex Grimaldo as a replacement for him.

The Spaniard was groomed at Barcelona, but he has been with the Portuguese giants since 2016.

He has been their main left-back and has developed into one of the finest in Europe.

He would represent a significant upgrade to Sandro if he moves to Juve, but the report adds that there is serious competition for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Sandro’s time at Juve has come to an end, and we need to sell him in the summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer after next season.

Because of the progress we have made recently, we need to add top players to our squad to continue achieving success next season.

At 26, we could get at least four more seasons of quality performance from Grimaldo if we sign him.