Juventus continues to scout the market for a new defender after losing Gleison Bremer for the rest of the season. Bremer is too important for the Bianconeri not to replace, and the club is already compiling a list of potential defensive reinforcements for the January transfer window.

Among the players on their radar is Ardian Ismajli of Empoli, whom Juventus has been tracking for some time, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Bianconeri are well aware of his contract situation—his current deal with Empoli expires at the end of this season, and he appears unlikely to extend it.

This presents an opportunity for Juventus to make an offer in January to convince Empoli to sell, rather than risk losing the player for free at the end of the campaign. At 28 years old, Ismajli is an experienced defender, and he may not need much time to adapt to his new environment and start contributing to the team immediately.

Juve FC Says

We need a defender in January because we look short at the back already and if one more player in that position gets injured, we could be in big trouble.

Ismajli looks like a decent option, and we trust him to do well if the club picks him as the next defender to sign.