Juventus may be exploring new defensive options across Europe following the injury setback suffered by Gleison Bremer, which could keep the Brazilian out of action for a significant period. The defender recently underwent surgery, and although the club hopes for a quicker recovery this time, his past medical history suggests a cautious approach is necessary. The last time he required surgery, Bremer was sidelined for nearly a year, an absence that had a notable impact on the team’s defensive structure.

Juventus Assessing Defensive Contingencies

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have begun to assess possible reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window. While optimism remains regarding Bremer’s recovery, the management is well aware of the need to prepare a contingency plan should his return take longer than anticipated. Bremer has been a key figure for the club since joining, demonstrating leadership qualities and strong defensive skills that have made him indispensable at the heart of their back line.

However, with his current injury concerns, the club is reportedly considering a move for Milan Skriniar as a potential solution. The Slovakian defender has long been admired by Juventus, who closely monitored him during his time at Inter Milan before Paris Saint-Germain ultimately secured his signature. His familiarity with Serie A and proven experience at the highest level make him a strong candidate to step into a leadership role within the defence if required.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Skriniar Considered as a Short-Term Solution

Skriniar now plays for Fenerbahce, and Juventus are believed to be keen on bringing him back to Italy. The club views his presence as a stabilising influence, especially while Bremer recovers. Given his prior success in Italian football and tactical adaptability, Skriniar could seamlessly integrate into the Juventus system, offering both experience and reliability.

Although Bremer is expected to return, Juventus may still need a commanding defensive figure from outside the current squad to maintain stability during his absence.