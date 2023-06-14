According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus has shown interest in Georges Mikautadze, the talented forward from Metz. Mikautadze had an outstanding season in Ligue 2, scoring more than 20 goals for his club.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of Juventus and other clubs. It is reported that Juventus,, in their search for new attacking options, is considering a move for Mikautadze in the current transfer window.

Juventus had previously missed out on the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Napoli in the last summer transfer window. The Bianconeri are still believed to regret that missed opportunity. Mikautadze could be seen as a player capable of helping them move on from that disappointment.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will meet the reported price tag of €6 million required to secure Mikautadze’s services. Negotiations and financial details will likely determine whether a deal can be reached between the clubs.

The interest in Mikautadze from Juventus indicates their pursuit of attacking reinforcements and a potential opportunity for the Georgian forward to make a move to a top club.

Juve FC Says

Mikautadze seems like a decent talent and our scouts must have run the rule over him before considering if they should add him to their squad or not.

The club will now look to find a way to reach an agreement for his signature, but we must be sure he is a player that will make an impact under Max Allegri, not just because he is an exciting talent to add to the group.