Juventus continues to prioritise the addition of young talent to their squad, aiming to nurture and enhance their abilities.

In recent months, the club has promoted several youngsters to their first team, relying on their contributions. This approach has proven beneficial, particularly amid financial constraints limiting their activity in the transfer market.

Recognising the significance of signing and developing promising talents, Juventus is now focused on identifying and grooming potential gems for their first team.

According to a report on Calciomercato, the club is eyeing a new prospect in 16-year-old Bray Wanderers debutant, Billy O’Neill. Despite just making his first-team debut, Juventus is already keen on acquiring his services, viewing the Irish talent as a future world-class player with proper development.

O’Neill has showcased promising performances for their youth teams, further solidifying Juventus’ interest in him and their commitment to improving their squad through young talent.

Juve FC Say

Billy O’Neill has taken a huge step, which shows he has potential, and we need to keep watching him.

At 16, he has many more years left before he can reach the top of world football, and we will be signing a top talent if he joins our youth team now.

As he keeps progressing at Wanderers, more top clubs will be interested in his signature, so we must stay vigilant.