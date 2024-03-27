Juventus is on the lookout for a new left-back as they prepare for the imminent departure of Alex Sandro at the end of this term.

The Brazilian has served them well, but as his contract runs down, there is no sign of the club looking to extend his stay beyond this term.

Juve is now looking at options to replace the former FC Porto man, and several names are popping up on their radar.

The latest left-backs they are monitoring are Reinildo Mandava of Atletico Madrid and Maximilian Mittelstädt of Stuttgart.

Both defenders are experienced players, with Reinildo already 30 and Mittelstädt 27.

A report on Tuttojuve claims they are players to watch as Juve looks to bolster its group and make it as competitive as possible for next term.

Juve FC Says

These players are experienced in the role and play in top European leagues, but Reinildo seems to be in a better position to join us.

Not only does he play for a bigger European club, but Atletico will likely be happy to do business with us because he has not been a regular for them, given their depth of talent.