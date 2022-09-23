Juventus is targeting more wage cuts to keep their accounts healthy

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they were hit hard financially by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Bianconeri have spent the next few seasons recovering from the financial losses they suffered, and they are making progress.

Over the years, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt have left the club to help them save money from their huge wages.

The club continues to cut down on its expenditure, and Calciomercato reveals they believe it is the best way for them to return to a healthy finance.

The report claims they expect Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot to leave at the end of this term, which will further reduce their wage bill.

They would then consider their contract offerings to new players, which should be within a reasonable threshold.

Juve FC Says

Reducing our wages would go a long way to help us become healthier financially.

At the moment, we must stay focused on making only decisions that make financial sense.

One way to achieve this is to sign players who are young and cost little money in wages.

But Max Allegri loves to work with experienced players who usually demand huge salaries.