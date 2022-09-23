Allianz Stadium
Club News

Juventus is targeting more wage cuts to keep their accounts healthy

September 23, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they were hit hard financially by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Bianconeri have spent the next few seasons recovering from the financial losses they suffered, and they are making progress.

Over the years, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt have left the club to help them save money from their huge wages.

The club continues to cut down on its expenditure, and Calciomercato reveals they believe it is the best way for them to return to a healthy finance.

The report claims they expect Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot to leave at the end of this term, which will further reduce their wage bill.

They would then consider their contract offerings to new players, which should be within a reasonable threshold.

Juve FC Says

Reducing our wages would go a long way to help us become healthier financially.

At the moment, we must stay focused on making only decisions that make financial sense.

One way to achieve this is to sign players who are young and cost little money in wages.

But Max Allegri loves to work with experienced players who usually demand huge salaries.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

conte

Baffled Fabio Ravezzani wonders why Juventus fans want Conte to come back

September 23, 2022
rabiot

Midfielder is leaving Juventus because of his agent’s high contract demands

September 23, 2022
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus long-term target could be available for transfer in January

September 23, 2022

3 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply YA September 23, 2022 at 3:49 pm

    Disconnect at the management level. The same people who want to reduce wages are the same people who offered Allegri an outrageous contract last season and who are also the ones now refusing to let him go while the club continues to falter at his hands. The have no shame.

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn September 23, 2022 at 6:08 pm

      we will have to suffer for their mistakes. no shirt, no tv and no stadium trips for me this season.

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn September 23, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    all to make up for the millions wasted on allegri. there will be a mass exodus in the winter window anyway, as they will keep allegri nmw. I am embarrassed at the ru(i)nning of this club

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.