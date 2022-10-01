Juventus is targeting several new players for three roles

Juventus is planning for the new additions they will make to their squad at the next opportunity.

The team is struggling this season because there is a lack of quality in depth and one way to solve that problem is to sign new players.

Max Allegri’s side has made a terrible start, and you can tell that some players must be replaced and positions bolstered.

Because of this, the club has been monitoring stars as they bid to make the team stronger.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they want at least one new attacker, and they have Marco Asensio, Antoine Griezmann and Christian Pulisic on their radar.

For their defence they have an eye on Benoît Badiashile, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Pau Torres.

To strengthen their left-back spot, they could sign any of Alex Grimaldo, Evan Ndicka and Ramy Bensebaini.

Juve FC Says

The smartest clubs make their transfer plans early and execute them when the window reopens.

Some of these players would be free agents at the end of this term, so we just need to get them on board on a pre-contract agreement from January.

But we must also be willing to spend money on some targets because buying quality players is never cheap.