Juventus is targeting two German international stars

Juventus is interested in signing Timo Werner and Julian Weigl, according to a report.

The Bianconeri have been bolstering their squad in the last two transfer windows, and they will continue doing that at the end of this campaign.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fichajes.net claims the two German internationals could join Max Allegri’s side and give it more options in midfield and attack.

Weigl currently plays for Benfica, and he is one of their most important stars. His contributions have helped them to reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League this season.

Werner is struggling to recapture the form he showed at RB Leipzig on the books of Chelsea.

The German misses so many chances and has now lost his status as a starter at Stamford Bridge, which could prompt the Blues to agree to sell him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

These players could make an impact at Juve if they move to the Allianz Stadium, but they remain transfer risks.

Werner has struggled in England, and it could be a sign that he cannot do well outside Germany.

Weigl is not playing in a top league and might struggle to prove himself in one.