Juventus has a long-standing strategy of targeting the best young talents, particularly those emerging within Italy. In recent seasons, the club has continued this approach by recruiting some of the country’s most promising players, including Andrea Cambiaso. This youth-focused policy appears to be producing encouraging signs as Juventus looks to strengthen its squad for the future.

For now, the club’s attention remains firmly fixed on securing a place in the top four. Finishing in the Champions League positions is the priority, as it guarantees participation in Europe’s elite competition and allows the club to attract and retain top-level players. Once this goal is achieved, Juventus will shift its focus to reinforcing the squad for the next campaign.

Juventus Targeting Young Defenders

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is preparing to make a move for one of Serie A’s most promising young defenders when the season concludes. The club is interested in signing either Pietro Comuzzo, aged 20 and currently playing for Fiorentina, or Giovanni Leoni, aged 18 and with Parma.

Both players are considered among the finest young defenders in the country. Comuzzo has gained attention for his reliability and positioning, while Leoni has impressed with his confidence and potential. Juventus sees strong long-term value in both and is working on a plan to bring one of them to the Allianz Stadium.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

A Strategy Based on Youth and Development

Juventus’s interest in Comuzzo and Leoni fits within their larger recruitment model, which focuses on building a team around youth and long-term development. The aim is not just to find short-term solutions but to create a core group of players who can grow with the club.

By investing in young talents early, Juventus believes it can create a sustainable and competitive squad capable of challenging for honours both in Italy and across Europe in the coming seasons.