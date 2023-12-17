Juventus is reportedly in the market for a new striker, anticipating the sale of Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming summer transfer window. While the club attempted to offload the Serbian striker in the last transfer window without success, they hope that a strong season will attract potential buyers in the summer.

In the search for Vlahovic’s potential replacement, Juventus has set its sights on Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, according to a report on Il Bianconero. Zirkzee, a Dutch striker, has been in impressive form, contributing to Bologna’s successful campaign in Serie A this season.

Juventus views Zirkzee as a player who could perform well in their team and is reportedly considering a move for him before the conclusion of the current campaign. The potential acquisition of Zirkzee would be part of Juventus’ strategic planning for the post-Vlahovic era.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee has seven goals and two assists from his first 15 league games this season, which is remarkable for a player not playing for one of the top clubs in the country.

If he joins us, those numbers could improve as he will have better-quality teammates around him in Turin.

But we do not play the same style as Bologna and there is no guarantee that he will remain productive on our team.