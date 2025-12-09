A new name has emerged as a potential candidate to become the next Juventus sporting director. With Damien Comolli now installed as CEO, the Bianconeri require a replacement for Cristiano Giuntoli, and several profiles have been monitored as part of this process. A definitive decision might already have been taken had the club not been dealing with a period of notably poor form.

Juve remain fully focused on restoring the team to the required level and ensuring that Luciano Spalletti receives all the support he needs. The manager continues to work hard to secure improved results, yet this has not caused the club to abandon their search for a new sporting director.

Gow Added to Juventus’ Shortlist

According to Il Bianconero, the latest figure to attract the club’s attention is James Gow, who previously worked alongside Comolli at Liverpool. Gow did not occupy a major leadership position during his time there, but he was regarded internally as one of the most talented data specialists at the club. This background has made him an intriguing candidate as Juventus considers the future structure of its sporting department.

The interest in Gow aligns with the club’s increasingly data-centred approach under Comolli. Juventus have placed significant emphasis on analytical decision-making, and the addition of an individual with Gow’s technical background would be consistent with this strategic direction. His experience within the environment of a leading European club could add credibility to his candidacy, particularly in a period when the Bianconeri are striving to modernise their internal processes.

A Competitive List of Candidates

Despite Gow’s emergence as a contender, Juventus are continuing to assess several other profiles. The club remain intent on selecting the most suitable figure to support their long-term objectives, and the search is expected to continue until they are confident of making the correct appointment. Gow’s credentials place him firmly in contention, but the process remains open as Juventus evaluate all available options.