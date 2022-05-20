Juventus is the leading Italian club according to new UEFA rankings

Juventus has not had a good season judging by the standards they have set for themselves in the last few campaigns.

The Bianconeri started 2021/2022 poorly and would end it worse after failing to win a single trophy for the first time in a decade.

They also fell short in Europe, with Villarreal ensuring they will go out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage like in the previous two seasons.

Despite these failings, they are the only Italian club in the top ten of the latest UEFA club rankings, according to Football Italia.

Following the Europa League final, the Bianconeri ranked 8th on the updated list, with Bayern Munich emerging as the top ranked side on the continent.

Juve FC Says

This ranking doesn’t mean we have had a great campaign because UEFA uses the result of the team’s performance in European competitions in the last five seasons to rate them.

But it shows that we haven’t fallen very far behind in the rankings as some people might want to think.

Hopefully, we will regroup in the summer and make a strong challenge for different titles in the next campaign.

For now, we need to focus on our remaining game and ensure we send a message to other clubs at Fiorentina.