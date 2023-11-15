Juventus’ matches have emerged as the most-watched in Serie A this season on DAZN, as the team capitalises on their absence from European football to contend for trophies.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juventus maintains its status as one of the top sides in the league, asserting its position as arguably the biggest club in Serie A.

The Old Lady is currently enjoying a successful start to the season, prompting a surge in support, as reflected in the streaming numbers. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is the most-watched team in Serie A on DAZN, amassing 12.8 million views after 12 matches.

However, it’s worth noting that this figure is slightly lower than the previous season, where they had accumulated 13.6 million views after the same number of league games.

Juve FC Says

It is interesting to see our streaming numbers drop, but that may not show that fewer fans are watching us.

The supporters could watch the games on other streaming networks and more may have started going to the stadiums to watch the team play.

Only DAZN are bothered about these numbers because the players can feel the support they are getting at the Allianz Stadium and would not complain.

We hope they will return from the international break in good shape and help us defeat Inter Milan.