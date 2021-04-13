Juventus is the only Italian team in the top ten of shirt sponsorship deals in Europe

Juventus might lose their Serie A crown to Inter Milan this season, but they remain the biggest team in Italy and a new report on shirt sponsorship deals has proven that.

The Bianconeri has won the last nine Scudetto titles and has been Italy’s most successful team in the Champions League in the last decade, even though they are yet to win the competition.

Their exposure as a brand has helped them to sign some of the biggest talents in European football and has also made them one of the teams with the biggest shirt deals on the continent.

According to Forbes via Football Italia, Andrea Pirlo’s side has the 8th most valuable shirt sponsorship deal in Europe and the most valuable in Italy.

Real Madrid tops the rankings as their current deal with Emirates fetches them $82.5m annually and expires in 2022.

Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal make up the top five.

Juve’s deal with Jeep, which was renewed last year, fetches them $53.1m-a-year.

It is more than Tottenham earns from AIA ($50m) and Bayern Munich makes from Deutsche Telekom ($35.4m).

Juve’s current deal expires in 2023 and they will look for an increase or a new sponsor when that time comes.