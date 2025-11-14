Juventus are considering the possibility of bringing Tarik Muharemovic back from Sassuolo as the defender continues to develop into one of the most impressive young centre-backs in Serie A. Muharemovic spent several years with Juventus Next Gen before Sassuolo decided to take a chance on him and completed a deal for the Bosnian last season. Since making the move, he has established himself as a standout figure. He was one of the most influential players in the Sassuolo side that secured promotion back to Serie A at the first attempt, and he has continued to perform well in the top flight.

Juventus Monitoring Muharemovic’s Growth

His progress has attracted the attention of several leading clubs, yet Juventus now appear increasingly confident that bringing him back could strengthen their defensive options. The Bianconeri need new defenders, and Muharemovic has emerged as a realistic target as he continues to demonstrate maturity and consistency in his performances. The possibility of a return to Turin has therefore gained momentum, particularly as Juventus monitor his ongoing development.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus believe he has reached a stage where he would be capable of becoming a starter within their first team. This belief is supported by his rapid growth and the level of responsibility he has taken on at Sassuolo. His current valuation stands at around 20 million euros, although Juventus ensured that a fifty per cent sell-on clause was included in the agreement that initially took him to Sassuolo. This clause means that the Bianconeri would effectively receive a significant discount should they decide to reinvest in the defender.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Potential Return to Turin

Such financial leverage could prove decisive, particularly as Juventus look to construct a long-term defensive unit capable of supporting their ambitions in the coming seasons. At 22, Muharemovic retains considerable room for improvement, and his best football is still likely ahead of him. Juventus recognise that by bringing him back either in the summer or in January, they could benefit from his peak years and restore a player who understands the environment and expectations at the club.

The interest in Muharemovic highlights the broader strategy at Juventus to blend youth with experience while ensuring that promising talents are not overlooked. Should a deal materialise, it would represent both a strategic and financially prudent move, while allowing Muharemovic to continue his rise on a bigger stage.