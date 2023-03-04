Juventus is thinking about Firmino after his Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino is leaving Liverpool after eight years at the end of this season as the Brazilian brings his brilliant Anfield career to an end.

Jurgen Klopp was hopeful he would sign a new contract, but the attacker has decided to leave, sparking interest from Juventus.

Firmino has been one of the finest forwards in Europe over the last few seasons and helped the Reds to win the Champions League and Premier League, among other trophies.

His deal expires at the end of this season and he can start negotiating with other clubs already.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the attacker is now on Juventus’ radar after the Bianconeri failed to sign him in the summer.

It claims they will add him to their squad if Juve finishes in the Champions League places or qualifies for the competition through other means.

Juve FC Says

Firmino has been a terrific attacker in European football and will do well in our colours if we clinch his signature.

Angel di Maria is already proving that some experienced players are good value for money and the Brazilian could make the same impact.

However, it would be hard to sign him because several other clubs will be in the running for his signature.