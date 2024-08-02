Juventus keeps searching for a new striker to add to their squad following the injury to Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish striker is expected to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, but even if he stays, he will miss the start of the season.

He has been injured since the start of the summer when he was on international duty for Poland and still has some weeks to spend on the sidelines.

Having sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina, Juve now has just Dusan Vlahovic as an option for their striking position.

The Bianconeri know they have to address this properly before the campaign begins, and several names are on their radar.

The latest player linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium is Armando Broja of Chelsea.

The Blues are working to offload him and Romelu Lukaku so that they can focus on a high-profile striker like Victor Osimhen.

Juve considers him talented enough for their team, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri could get serious about signing the Albanian sooner rather than later.

Juve FC Says

Broja is a fine striker who could do a good job for us if we add him to our squad, and he might be more affordable than some strikers on the market now.