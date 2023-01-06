Juventus is one of several clubs that scouted Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and they could be working on a move for him.

The Bianconeri are actively looking for new and younger players to add to their squad as they shake up the group.

Kudus has caught the eye of top European clubs in the last few seasons and was the standout performer for his country at the WC.

This made him one of the sought-after players in the competition and Ajax is prepared to let him go, but it must be for the right price.

A report via Calciomercato has now revealed that the Dutchmen consider between 40-45m euros the perfect price for the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

That is a decent fee for a 22-year-old who impressed at the World Cup, considering how much Manchester United spent on Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

If we are keen to get Kudus, we must be willing to pay the price. Otherwise, another suitor will go and beat us to his signature.

However, if the midfielder is not at the top of our list of targets, we do not need to add him to the group just because he is affordable.