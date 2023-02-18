Juventus is totally convinced by one of their loan signings

Juventus is set to pay 7m euros to Olympique Marseille for the permanent signing of Arkadiusz Milik.

The striker joined them from the Ligue 1 club on loan with the option of a permanent transfer and has been a good squad member.

The former Napoli man has taken his chance to show he is a player we need and his experience is vital in helping the likes of Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic to do well.

Calciomercato insists the decision to keep Milik has been made and it is just a matter of time before the Bianconeri pays the fee in the clause to retain the Pole.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been a very good signing for us this season and keeping him in Turin is the right thing to do.

Although he is not getting any younger, Milik has outperformed Kean and Vlahovic in some matches.

Both young strikers will learn a lot from him if he remains in Turin and we surely will get more goals as well.

With the three of them in our squad, there is no need to think about adding a new goal-scorer to our squad at the end of this season.