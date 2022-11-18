Chiarodia
Transfer News

Juventus is tracking 17-year-old Werder Bremen man

November 18, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Juventus continues to scout the international market for youngsters they can add to their squad.

The Bianconeri have relied on experienced players for much of the last few campaigns, especially when Max Allegri is their manager.

During his first spell, he rarely gave chances to young players and it was very successful.

However, he seems to have changed his approach and now gives young players opportunities to claim a spot on the team.

Juve is now looking for the finest youngsters in Italy and Europe who can develop at the Allianz Stadium.

A report via Calciomercato reveals they are interested in 17-year-old Fabio Christian Chiarodia, who plays for Werder Bremen.

The teenager has been one of the finest Italian talents abroad and the Bianconeri want him to continue developing in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Chiarodia is still little known in Italy, but our scouts have experience in talent spotting.

If they believe he is good enough to play for our team, we simply need to trust their judgement.

If he makes the move soon, he will probably be sent to our U19 side to continue his development.

The likes of Fabio Miretti have shown Juve will give chances to the best U19 stars in their ranks.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fagioli

Fagioli’s brother reveals the clubs he rejected to stay at Juventus

November 18, 2022
pogba

Pogba speaks on making important career decisions and players he admires

November 18, 2022
Pogba

The agent of Paul Pogba reveals the players mindset after recent turmoil

November 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.