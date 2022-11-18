Juventus continues to scout the international market for youngsters they can add to their squad.

The Bianconeri have relied on experienced players for much of the last few campaigns, especially when Max Allegri is their manager.

During his first spell, he rarely gave chances to young players and it was very successful.

However, he seems to have changed his approach and now gives young players opportunities to claim a spot on the team.

Juve is now looking for the finest youngsters in Italy and Europe who can develop at the Allianz Stadium.

A report via Calciomercato reveals they are interested in 17-year-old Fabio Christian Chiarodia, who plays for Werder Bremen.

The teenager has been one of the finest Italian talents abroad and the Bianconeri want him to continue developing in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Chiarodia is still little known in Italy, but our scouts have experience in talent spotting.

If they believe he is good enough to play for our team, we simply need to trust their judgement.

If he makes the move soon, he will probably be sent to our U19 side to continue his development.

The likes of Fabio Miretti have shown Juve will give chances to the best U19 stars in their ranks.