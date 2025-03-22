Although Juventus’ manager for next season remains uncertain, the Bianconeri are already in the process of considering key additions to their squad.

Juventus is determined to strengthen their team for the upcoming season, with both the financial resources and the will to make substantial improvements. They know that in order to perform better next term, reinforcing their squad is essential. As part of their plans, one player who has caught their attention is Álex Baena, the Spanish midfielder currently playing for Villarreal.

Baena has been in exceptional form over the past few seasons and has developed into one of the standout performers in La Liga. His ability to play in central midfield as well as on the wing has added to his versatility, making him an even more attractive prospect for Juventus. With his strong performances, he has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in Spain.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Villarreal, however, would be reluctant to part with the 23-year-old, as he has been one of their most important players. Losing a talent like Baena would be a significant blow to their squad, especially considering his rising prominence. Despite this, Juventus is keen to bring him to Turin, and they are willing to make a strong push for his services.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has been monitoring Baena for quite some time and considers him to be one of the best players they could add to their squad in the near future. At the end of the season, Juventus is expected to make an offer to Villarreal in an attempt to secure Baena’s signature. The Bianconeri may look to make an offer that the Spanish club cannot refuse, aiming to bring the talented midfielder to Italy.

Baena’s impressive performances in La Liga have earned him recognition as one of the finest young players in the league. If Juventus is able to secure his services, he could make a significant impact on their squad, providing them with much-needed depth and quality in midfield. With his technical abilities and work rate, Baena could be a vital addition to the Juventus lineup, helping them to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of success next season.