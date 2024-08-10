Juventus has a new number-one goalkeeper but remains linked with a move for another shot-stopper this summer.

The Bianconeri currently have four goalkeepers in their first team and need to offload at least one, most probably Wojciech Szczesny.

Michele Di Gregorio joined Juventus because he is one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in Serie A. Thiago Motta values teams that build from the back and signed the former Monza keeper for this reason.

However, Di Gregorio might soon face competition, as Calciomercato reports that Juventus is interested in Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher has served as a backup to Alisson Becker at Liverpool for much of his time with the club and played in several games last season when the Brazilian was injured.

At 25, Kelleher might be seeking a new challenge, and Juventus is reportedly considering a move for him.

The club has a new list of goalkeeping targets, and the report indicates that Kelleher is highly rated by the Old Lady.

Juve FC Says

Caoimhin Kelleher did well for Liverpool last season, and he is a fantastic goalkeeper, so signing him could be a smart idea, but we may not convince him to leave Liverpool.